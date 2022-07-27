The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Angry arsonist jailed for more than three years over Wodonga home fire

By Local News
Updated July 27 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRIME SCENE: Police outside the gutted home on January 1, 2020.

A man who torched his former partner's Wodonga home has been jailed for more than three years, with a judge noting his conviction over the incident was "inevitable".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.