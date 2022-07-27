Angry arsonist jailed for more than three years over Wodonga home fire

A man who torched his former partner's Wodonga home has been jailed for more than three years, with a judge noting his conviction over the incident was "inevitable".
Jesse Lee Smith was on Wednesday ordered to serve a minimum of three years and four months over the incident on New Year's Day, 2020.
A jury found Smith, now aged 25, caught a taxi from Albury's Beer Deluxe to Wodonga, broke into the woman's Indigo Close home and sparked the blaze about 3.30am.
An investigator found it likely the fire started in a bedroom, with a bed set alight.
Smith continues to deny involvement in the incident, despite making threats to the victim in the lead-up to the incident, and making previous threats to burn down her home with her inside.
"In my view your conviction was inevitable," Judge Michael Cahill told the County Court.
The home was gutted by the flames, with the victim and her young daughter left with only the clothes on their backs.
Smith's former partner also lost important keepsakes from her daughter's early years and items left by her recently deceased father.
"During your relationship with her, she supported you financially and tried to make you a better person, you responded by burning her house down," Judge Cahill said.
"She lost everything.
"Additionally, the psychological trauma of your crimes has been profound.
"She is sad and fearful and feels isolated.
"She lives with the fear you will carry out the threats you have made to kill her."
Smith sent his former partner a message minutes before the blaze saying "you're nothing but a liar".
"The damage you caused was substantial," Judge Cahill said of the fire.
"Her home was destroyed.
"She has also suffered psychologically from the trauma.
"You lit the fire in reaction to your anger against her.
"Her continuing fear of you is understandable."
He has served previous terms in jail, and was fined in Wodonga court in October 2019 after smashing items in the same victim's home.
Smith was arrested days after the fire and with time already served, he should be eligible for parole mid-next year.
Judge Cahill said he still had prospects of rehabilitation.
He plans to live with his mother once released.
Judge Cahill imposed a maximum jail term of four years and 10 months.
