Wangaratta president Ellyn O'Brien remains adamant the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League's decision to overlook the club doesn't mean Lavington will automatically return as the perennial grand final home.
"Look, it's disappointing, there's no doubt about that, but good luck to Lavington, I hope it's a successful day for them" O'Brien offered.
Lavington Sportsground hosted the decider from the mid-1990s to 2017.
However, the ground underwent a $19.6 million redevelopment, which meant it was unavailable for the 2018-19 deciders.
Wangaratta's Norm Minns Oval hosted both clashes which, painfully for the home club, resulted in losses to Albury and Lavington respectively.
Lavington re-opened in November, 2020, but given last season was disrupted and then cancelled due to COVID, the grand final on Sunday, September 25, will be the first time in five years the two grounds have been available.
There's still four rounds left this season but, it appears, the top five will be Wangaratta, Yarrawonga, Albury, Wangaratta Rovers and Myrtleford.
That will be the first time since 1993 only one Albury-Wodonga club has played finals.
Given Wangaratta is at unbackable odds to contest the grand final, with Yarrawonga the clear second favourite, O'Brien was asked if the league's decision means it's highly unlikely the decider will return south.
"I think each tender will be judged on its merits, if the opportunity arises next year, we'll tender for it again, hopefully next year we will be successful," O'Brien replied.
