Lavington has trumped Wangaratta in its bid to host the Ovens and Murray grand final.
It will be the first time that Lavington Sports Ground has hosted the decider since its $19.6 redevelopment was officially opened in November 2020.
The league announced its decision on Wednesday after agonising over both clubs tenders which were submitted last month.
League general manager Craig Millar said the board was split over where the biggest match of the season should be staged.
Most league followers naturally assumed that Lavington would host the grand final because of its shiny new stadium.
But Millar said the decision was a lot more complex with a range of factors taken into consideration.
"The league is in a fortunate position in that it has two outstanding venues with both submitting thorough tenders," Millar said.
"There was a lot of deliberation and robust discussion about what venue was in the best interests of the league.
"Despite the fantastic application from Wangaratta, Lavington Sports Ground was the preferred venue.
"But it's not as simple as some people think and you just pick the newest stadium.
"Yes, infrastructure is one of the most important and undoubtedly the improvements to Lavington Sports Ground since 2017 has elevated the venue to one of the best in regional Australia.
"But there are a range of other factors including capacity to build a crowd, the environment to entertain at the venue to ensure that people enjoy the event.
"The ability to generate the biggest crowd for both football and netball.
"On the back of two abandoned seasons we feel the Lavington Sports Ground is more suited to what we want to achieve in 2022."
For the first time since 1995, Wangaratta has hosted the past two grand finals in 2018-19 while Lavington Sports Ground underwent its redevelopment.
Millar said the board was more than impressed with the professionalism of Wangaratta and Norm Minns Oval as a venue.
"Wangaratta did a fantastic job and that's contributed to why the decision has taken as long as it has," Millar said.
"The dealings with the Rural City of Wangaratta and Wangaratta were ultra professional and made it a really tough decision.
"No doubt they did an amazing job hosting the 2018-19 grand finals."
Lavington president, Mark Sanson, was delighted to hear the O&M board had ruled in the club's favour.
"No doubt we are pleased to welcome back the grand final to Lavington," Sanson said.
"As a club, we think Lavington is where the grand final belongs and there has been a long tradition of holding the decider at the venue.
"After undergoing a massive redevelopment it makes perfect sense to host the biggest day on the O&M calendar.
"We were always confident that we would win the tender process, simply because we boast the best venue.
"It's the best facility to cope with the crowd that an O&M grand final traditionally attracts.
"It has also got multiple change rooms, an amazing surface and amazing facilities to host a great day.
"We have no doubt it is one of the best sporting venues in regional Australia."
The biggest event at the Lavington Sports Ground since the redevelopment was the AFL practice match between Sydney and GWS Giants in February which attracted a crowd of 7000.
In a further coup for the venue, it was hosting the National U15 AFL Championships this week with more than 300 students and their families involved.
Sanson said the club and Albury City Council were receiving rave reviews about the facility from participants.
"There is people from all over Australia at the venue this week," he said.
"The feedback we are getting are that they are blown away by the facility that we have in Albury."
Sanson said the O&M grand final should eclipse the crowd of 7000 that flocked to the ground to watch the Swans and Giants in February.
"The biggest difference is the crowd starts arriving at 9am and is there all day compared to the AFL game which is short and intense," he said.
The grand final will be held on Sunday, September 25.
