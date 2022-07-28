Man suffering severe mental illness fled police in pursuit, reaching up to 150km/h

A Springdale Heights man who took police on a pursuit during which he hit speeds of at least 150km/h might avoid criminal sanctions because of longstanding mental health issues.
That scenario was spelled out in Albury Local Court on Wednesday when West John Paul Goehner's three separate sets of charges went before magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham submitted to Ms McLaughlin that it "will become clear that there were serious mental health issues" in relation to the pursuit, which took place on March 31.
Goehner, now 36, had not long returned to his family's Springdale Heights home after being released from Sydney's Westmead Hospital, where he had been a voluntary patient receiving treatment for schizophrenia.
Albury police had received information that Goehner was listed as a missing person, so they went to the property about 11.25am.
Paramedics also attended in order to give Goehner, if he was there, a mental health assessment.
Goehner fled the house, got in his car and took off, soon after breaking various speed limits and trying to flee from police, who out of safety concerns abandoned it when Goehner's silver Holden Commodore reached 150km/h in an 80km/h speed zone in Lavington.
Mr Lingham said Goehner was admitted to the Nolan House mental health facility at Albury hospital after handing himself in to police the following day.
He asked the court to adjourn sentencing to September 21 to allow him to obtain specialist medical reports on Goehner that could be used either for sentencing or for a Section 14 application under the Mental Health and Cognitive Impairment Forensic Provisions Act 2020.
The latter would allow Goehner to be dealt with by way of a mental health treatment or support plan, rather than receiving a criminal law penalty.
Goehner pleaded guilty on Wednesday to police pursuit, as well as unrelated charges of custody of a knife in a public place over an incident on June 23 and possess a prohibited drug.
The drug charge related to Goehner being found, in North Albury on July 13, with 36.8 grams of 1,4-butanediol, a synthetic drug known as "liquid fantasy" often used in dance clubs and said to have figured in "date rape" cases in the 1990s.
The court was told how Goehner ran into the backyard of his family's home when police arrived to carry out their welfare check.
Police then saw his car heading east along Banalong Road at the 50km/h speed limit, but soon after reached 80km/h in the Kaitlers Road, Lavington, 60km/h speed zone and 120km/h in an 80km/h speed zone on Wagga Road.
