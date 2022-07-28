Albury's newest trees will grow along with the young people who planted them on Wednesday.
Up to 200 school students took part in a tree planting day hosted by Albury Council at Splitters Creek.
Part of Planet Ark's National Schools Tree Day, the event continued work to restore the site from a softwood plantation to a more natural box gum grassy woodland.
Albury mayor Kylie King said it was wonderful to see the children's excitement over the first council planting day since before the pandemic.
"You can just imagine the kids have been shut down, locked down, on devices, working from home with their studies," she said.
"To see them out in nature being part of a tree planting day is actually really quite special.
"They're learning so much about nature and the world around them, just by the simple process of planting some trees and shrubs."
Other activities planned for the day included monitoring nest boxes, threatened species workshops, bushwalking and HalveWaste demonstrations.
Table Top Public School students Oliver Adams, 8, of year 2 and Ivy Lodge, 9, of year 4, enjoyed the program.
"It was really fun because I really like planting trees," Oliver said.
"Trees help us breathe."
"And they're really good for the environment and animals," Ivy added.
She and her best friend planted six trees together as part of a good day out.
"I feel like my sisters are going to feel a bit jealous," she said with a laugh.
Albury Council will host a public planting day on Sunday morning at Woolshed Creek. Register on the National Tree Day website.
Photojournalist - The Border Mail.
