Border shopping centre evacuated and fire trucks called to investigate smoke cause

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
July 28 2022 - 1:47am
Bit of drama: A fire truck pulled to an entrance of the Lavington Square shopping centre on Thursday morning after shoppers were directed outside. Picture: MARK JESSER

AROUND 200 staff and shoppers who had been in Lavington Square shopping centre were evacuated on Thursday morning.

