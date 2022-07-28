AROUND 200 staff and shoppers who had been in Lavington Square shopping centre were evacuated on Thursday morning.
The trigger for the move was the smell of smoke wafting through the retail hub.
NSW Fire and Rescue's Inspector Frank Finlay said the source of the smoke was under investigation with the air-conditioning system being scrutinised.
Air conditioning specialists and electricians were at the centre.
Nobody has needed medical treatment and no roads in the area have been closed.
Shoppers and staff were allowed to return inside about 11.40am with the smoke having dissipated, although the air conditioning system would remain shut as investigations continued.
Two fire trucks and 10 crew were at the scene, after having received a call at 10.10am.
