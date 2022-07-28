CDHBU forward Brad Lewis has set his sights on eclipsing the Hume league reserves goalkicking record.
Lewis booted a career best 17 goals last weekend against Murray Magpies to take his season's tally to 65 from 10 matches.
Advertisement
It is believed Culcairn's Ashley Dyde holds the record after he booted 91 goals in 1993.
Lewis has four rounds remaining to kick 27 goals and surpass Dyde.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Who knows how many I could kick, the team is playing fairly well at the minute," Lewis said.
"I hope I can do it and I will certainly be trying to give it a crack.
"I've missed four matches with a few old man injuries.
"I'm 40 now, so there is a fair chance this could be my last season.
"I'm sick of waking up on a Sunday and being sore and stiff and it takes me a few days to get going again.
"We are in sixth spot, hopefully we can go deep into finals because we are close to full-strength."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.