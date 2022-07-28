The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Edwina Clowes talks sustainability at Wodonga ESG in Agriculture conference

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated July 28 2022 - 6:07am, first published 5:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meat and Livestock Australia's manager of sustainability frameworks Edwina Clowes was a speaker at the ESG (environment, social and governance) in Agriculture conference today at La Trobe University.

Animal welfare, environmental stewardship, economic resilience, and increased regard for people and community are key areas for the sustainability of Australia's meat and livestock industry, according to a speaker at a Wodonga conference today.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.