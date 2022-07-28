Animal welfare, environmental stewardship, economic resilience, and increased regard for people and community are key areas for the sustainability of Australia's meat and livestock industry, according to a speaker at a Wodonga conference today.
Meat and Livestock Australia's manager of sustainability frameworks Edwina Clowes was a speaker at the ESG (environment, social and governance) in Agriculture conference today at La Trobe University.
Advertisement
ESG refers to the demand for products to be made using clean, green and ethical methods and systems and Ms Clowes was explaining how meat and livestock primary producers could achieve this through frameworks.
She said the four areas or frameworks reflected what customers and investors were looking for in production.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"So animal welfare of course is critical for the livestock industry, that's really important," she said.
"The environmental stewardship of course that's really important with the emerging importance of greenhouse gas emissions and biosecurity and biodiversity.
"Economic resilience is really important, so everything that we do and everything that we commit to progressing and performing has to be through the lens of sustainability and economic resilience for our producers too.
"And the other one people and community, so increasing the regard and importance for the people of the industry for equity in the regions and equity in the community, so we have to acknowledge that the wealth and the health and wellbeing of our people the employment situations and conditions and opportunities are really equally important to sustainability."
Ms Clowes said every step involved in the production of meat needed to reflect those frameworks to ensure the product met sustainability expectations.
"If we don't meet the expectations of our customers and investors then we essentially have no market access," she said.
"And we're such an export dependent business that we do need that, we rely on that, it's critical."
The frameworks are on the MLA website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.