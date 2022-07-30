The Border Mail
Agco combine harvester on display at Riverine Plains Innovation Expo

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
July 30 2022 - 5:30pm
NEW TECHNOLOGY: Wiesners Walla and Wodonga's Chris Wiesner says the header at the Innovation Expo was fuel efficient, avoided product wastage, used joystick steering and had tracks to avoid bogging.

A newly designed million dollar combine harvester, which has been in Australia less than a week, was on display at the Riverine Plains Innovation Expo in Yarrawonga-Mulwala held over the last three days.

