A newly designed million dollar combine harvester, which has been in Australia less than a week, was on display at the Riverine Plains Innovation Expo in Yarrawonga-Mulwala held over the last three days.
The event aimed to explore how farming businesses could grow and adapt through innovative ideas and by connecting with experts across the industry.
Wiesners Walla and Wodonga dealer principal Chris Wiesner attended the field day component of the Expo to showcase an innovative new combine harvester, which was designed for use across the globe.
"They (Agco) went to the farmers, about 1000 different farmers all around the world and not just Agco people, they were other brands, and they said 'what do you want out of a header?' and then out of that they went about designing a world header," he said.
"So a header for the whole world not just certain countries."
Mr Wiesner said the header was very fuel efficient in litres per hour and avoided product wastage.
"So harvesting a lot of grain, but not losing any out the back on the ground," he said. "If you push them too hard some machines will actually lose grain out the back and obviously farmers don't want to see that.
"We've found the fuel efficiency of it is probably 15 per cent less than some of the competition we've demonstrated against for the same capacity and grain losses are very much under control."
Mr Wiesner said the machine was worth about a million dollars, which was on par with other similar harvesters.
"The other feature is that this is the only machine in the world which the design is a joystick steering system," he said.
"The advantage is you don't have a steering wheel when you're sitting in the cabin.
"So you can actually see the material flowing into the header front, into the machine, it's very open and you can see if there's something coming into it that's a foreign object."
Mr Wiesner said he initially thought joystick steering would be more difficult to move, but found it wasn't.
"Once you take your hand off the joystick, the wheels go back to straight ahead again, so it's quite logical," he said.
The machine also has tracks to avoid soil compaction and bogging.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
