Bernadette Torresan was just four years old when she remembers being woken by the sound of her parents yelling.
She crept out of her bedroom to see her father brandishing one of her mother's coats in his hand.
"He was raging on Mum," she recalls.
"He grabbed me and rubbed the coat in my face and said, 'Look at what your s**t of a mother has done'."
To this day she has no idea what that fight was about "but it's still all red in my head", the 45-year-old Wodonga businesswoman reveals. "It's my first memory of something not being right with our family."
In the years that followed, Bernadette, her older brother and younger sister lived on eggshells, terrified of the rage that would see their father "go off at any time".
Soup that wasn't hot enough.
A discrepancy on the shopping bill from the chequebook their father controlled with an iron fist.
An unexplained kilometre or two on the car's odometer reading he meticulously recorded every time their mother went to town.
The night he pointed a shotgun at their mother.
The night he tipped fuel around the house and threatened to burn them all to death.
Bernadette recalls being in her teens sitting in doctor's appointments with her mother in tears ... broken ribs, black eyes.
"It was horrifying," she admits.
"Home is meant to be a safe space."
Bernadette's mum came from a strict Italian background; she'd had little education and could barely read or write.
In her mid-20s she married an Italian man and they lived on a farm outside a regional NSW town.
"She was young and she was isolated and she suffered physical and mental abuse for 25 years," Bernadette states.
Back then you didn't leave your husband.
"It was ingrained and there was zero financial or other support available," Bernadette explains.
She was seven or eight years old when her father had one of his "episodes" and her mother rang the police.
"They came and got us and took us to a women's refuge," Bernadette recalls.
"The details of the night are hazy but I recall my brother being removed from my mum, sister and I because he wasn't allowed to stay in the same room.
"That devastated me."
Crying softly, Bernadette says she still can't easily talk about her experience at the refuge.
"It is so traumatic for children to witness the two people they love most in the world at war with each other," she says.
"Then to be taken away and put in a place where your family is torn apart all over again is completely re-traumatising."
The family spent a week at the refuge while their father "went crazy" trying to find them.
One day her father happened to drive past the refuge just as Bernadette and her sister were soaring high up on a swing set.
"He came back around and tried to knock the door down," she recalls.
"I didn't feel safe after that."
Sharing communal living spaces with other traumatised women and children was a "recipe for disaster", Bernadette reflects.
"It can be hard to navigate the dynamics," she explains.
"In some ways you're better off back at home in a familiar environment."
As a little girl Bernadette dreamed of building a place women could run to.
"A place to rebuild them heart, soul and body," she says.
It's why she's sharing her story and lending her voice to Yes Unlimited's Making Betty's Better campaign.
The project would increase Yes Unlimited's capacity to support more families in an environment that provides more stability and a sense of normality for women and children fleeing domestic violence, explains chief executive Di Glover.
We need to create spaces so families can feel safe and heal through the trauma ...- Bernadette Torresan
Bernadette remembers all too well how fraught that experience can be.
She understands too why it can take up to seven attempts before someone leaves an abusive relationship.
"I understand why women go back," she says bluntly.
"Sometimes it's easier to go back and suffer the abuse because even today there's still very limited options."
Bernadette agrees independent living hubs are vital to support fragile families.
"We need to create spaces so women and children can feel safe and heal through the trauma - not add to their trauma," she states.
"We have to reduce the number of factors that force women to return."
It has taken "years and years" of therapy for Bernadette to overcome the trauma of family violence.
"I've repaired and recovered," says this bubbly and articulate entrepreneur and mum.
Bernadette's mother returned to her violent husband three or four times before the final straw came when he threatened her 17-year-old daughter's life.
"I told Mum if you don't leave now I'll go and never come back," she says.
"I wasn't scared anymore - I'd had enough!"
A cousin took them in and, piece by piece, her mother rebuilt a life for herself and her children.
"She's done an amazing job, all with very little help," Bernadette says.
"She gets all the points, my mum.
"She showed me how to be a strong woman ... the fact she finally had the courage to leave and stay away."
Bernadette is urging the community to lend its weight to Making Betty's Better.
"Domestic violence doesn't discriminate - it could be your son or daughter one day," she says.
"It's in everybody's interest to work to eliminate this from society and create safe places for victims to recover from trauma.
"These people could lead incredible lives.
"Imagine having people with such strength and empathy - just imagine what the world could be like."
