July rainfall records tumble in Sydney | Weather Watch

Further rain has continued to fall during the past week in Sydney, with July's rainfall reaching 404mm.
The recent rain makes July 2022 easily the wettest for July in over 164 years of records.
The yearly total has reached 1951mm - the sixth wettest to date behind 2110mm in 1860, 2071mm in 1890, 2194mm in 1950, 2035mm in 1963 and 1976mm in 1990.
The total number of rainy days in Sydney to date has reached 123 - the highest to date since 1890, 1893, and 1989.
Many of Sydney's previous wettest Julys were preceded by a dry June, which also occurred this year.
These past episodes were in 1860, 1877, 1889, 1904, 1908 and 1931.
Most of these six years saw above average rainfall in the Albury-Wodonga region from August to November, but both December and January were dry months, which is expected to continue up until early 2023. It will also be the warmest December to January period in three years, but heavy rain and thunderstorms are anticipated for both February and March next year.
Maximum temperatures will remain below normal on most days up until August 10, with some heavy morning frosts.
During the past week, a strong high-pressure system, well south of normal for this time of year, has passed across Tasmania and then slowly into the Tasman Sea, inducing a milder north-east airstream across the Albury-Wodonga region, with maximum temperatures a couple of degrees above the July normal.
Further north into Queensland, an upper level disturbance brought some significant rainfalls to some places in outback Queensland. Miles recorded 54mm to Friday morning, July 22, and Taroom received 37mm - the heaviest rains for July since 1984.
An isolated heavy fall of 39mm fell at Bourke, the heaviest for July since 1988. Above average rain for this month has occurred at Forbes, 50mm; Dubbo, 58.6mm; Peak Hill, 90.8mm and 45.8mm at Bourke.
The passage of a low-pressure trough, which brought variable rains to the southern districts of Western Australia just prior to last weekend, on July 23 and 24, then deepened as it approached Victoria, bringing a very cold change with moderate rainfalls earlier this week and heavy snow falls to Alpine resorts.
Another rain event is likely in early August.
