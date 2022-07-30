The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

July rainfall records tumble in Sydney | Weather Watch

By Peter Nelson
July 30 2022 - 3:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FROSTY: Further heavy frosts are predicted for the month of August in the Albury-Wodonga region. Picture: Shutterstock

Further rain has continued to fall during the past week in Sydney, with July's rainfall reaching 404mm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.