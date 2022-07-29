The new federal Minster for Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek, has already ruffled more than feathers with her comments about buying more land for the environment and pursuing a 450 gigalitres recovery from the Murray Darling Basin systems.
Given current Prime Minster Albanese sent her to the corner during his election campaign, has he now anointed her with a poisoned chalice? Well, he did not trust her with education. At first glance, it seems so, as the girl from the shire has already made statements that totally disregard the facts.
The report that has sent her pulse racing is not scientific; in fact, far from it, with a very heavy bias from traditional land owners. The minister falling for a three-card trick has spruiked the findings of a so-called report that paints an alarming picture of stinking rivers, a barren landscape and decimated wildlife.
To say they are not having an impact is disingenuous.
Before the good minister lashes out and secures more land, it would be prudent if she took a look at the current management practices of lands in her portfolio. Ferals and weeds would top the list.
Of course, there is degraded country and remedial works are occurring driven by landholders, conservation volunteers and governments. It is slow and laborious; however, some wonderful souls are hard at work repairing past management errors. To say they are not having an impact is disingenuous.
On the subject of mammals, one could expect that she is talking about kangaroos or maybe wombats. If kangaroos were in danger, why does government, on the best advice, allow controlled harvesting?
The only hope for wombats is to fence roads with under-road crossings or to take vehicles off the road.
However, the minister's greatest misspeak was over Murray Darling water when she claimed only 2GL of water had been delivered to the environment. A water activist group said that this is both absurd and an insult to Murray Darling river communities who have taken an economic hit from water removed from productive purposes. Over 2100 GL bought directly from irrigators plus efficiency improvements to both on-farm and off-farm infrastructure. The 2GL is from the 450 GL of further water her government is determined to remove, which, unlike the Basin Plan, was never based on a scientific assessment.
