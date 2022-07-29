However, the minister's greatest misspeak was over Murray Darling water when she claimed only 2GL of water had been delivered to the environment. A water activist group said that this is both absurd and an insult to Murray Darling river communities who have taken an economic hit from water removed from productive purposes. Over 2100 GL bought directly from irrigators plus efficiency improvements to both on-farm and off-farm infrastructure. The 2GL is from the 450 GL of further water her government is determined to remove, which, unlike the Basin Plan, was never based on a scientific assessment.