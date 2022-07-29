Allanah Seary hailed Albury United's enormous team ethic as the key behind their march to another league championship.
Nine points clear with four rounds to play, the Greens' two remaining byes will give them an unassailable points tally at the end of a campaign which they have dominated right from the start.
United have outscored their nearest rivals by more than 50 goals en route to successfully defending the title and now look set to make it two full seasons without losing a league game.
"We really deserve this," captain Seary said.
"That was our goal from the start of the season, to win the league, and the team feels very happy and pleased with our efforts.
"I don't have to do much leading because all the girls are really good.
"They know what they need to do and if they need a little bit of guidance, I'm always there for them.
"All in all, they're a great group of girls.
"It's just teamwork.
"We flow and bounce off one another.
"There's no individuals out there, we all work as a team and I think it shows on the park when we play other teams.
"They all have one individual player who does most of the work but across our whole line-up, anyone and everyone works well."
Paula Mitchell's 42 league goals catch the eye straight away, with Molly Goldsworthy (25) and Seary (18) also featuring heavily in United's team total of 128 - an average of eight per game.
Tony Cigana's side finish their league campaign with games against Melrose and St Pats before turning their attention to finals football.
"We're all really excited but in terms of finals, it's a completely different ball game and you never know what's going to happen," Seary said.
"That's why the league is so special, that's our commitment and our results throughout the whole season really show that.
"We all keep each other motivated.
"Everyone wants to be there and we all have the same mindset, which really drives us.
"It helps with Tony on the sideline yelling at us too.
"He's there every week, helping us and giving us talks before the games so he deserves half the credit."
