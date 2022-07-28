Darcy Aumont is the first to admit she's been "spoilt" when it comes to netball success.
At just 23-years-of age, the Hawk has been a premiership player in under-13s, under-15s and twice in under-18s, as well as helping to achieve an A-grade flag in 2019.
"I've been pretty spoilt there," she said.
Having joined Kiewa-Sandy Creek as a junior, Aumont is now about to add being a 100 A-grade game player to her list of credentials this weekend.
All up she's stepped on court over 200 times in brown and gold.
Growing up in Kiewa, she admitted the club instantly became home.
"My older sister (Brodie Aumont) played at Kiewa and all of my friends from school, so I decided to join, and I've never left," she said.
"You obviously want to play for your town club.
"I was actually more of a basketballer growing up and just played netball as a winter sport.
"But I just grew more attached to netball and the people at the club."
Debuting in A-grade as a teenager, Aumont said she had many mentors to look up to, as other Hawks took her under their wings.
"Kath (Evans) has been there since day dot," she said.
"Her and Jenny Hillier have been a massive part of my netball career, as well as Abbey O'Brien, who was my first A-grade coach.
"She was always one to look up to and aspire to be."
Coach Evans said it's been a pleasure watching Aumont develop into a key senior player.
"She's a very talented netballer obviously to have had the success she's had and to play A-grade for as long as she has," Evans said.
"She's been an absolute pleasure to coach and I feel very blessed to have had the opportunity to coach her over a number of years in different grades.
"I'm glad she now gets the opportunity to celebrate."
Aumont said she's always found herself lining-up in the midcourt for the Hawks given her height, or lack of.
But she's more than capable of aiding the side in other ways.
"I suppose it is helpful having a bit of speed if you don't have any height," she laughed.
The reigning premiers have lost no momentum since their triumphant 2019 season and have only been stopped by Tallangatta.
"It's been an awesome year," Aumont said.
"All of the girls get along so well and we're such a tight knit group of friends.
"Obviously it would be nice to finish it off at the end, but it's fun to just rock up on the weekend and have a laugh and play some games of netball with the girls."
