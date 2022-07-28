Officer to face Deniliquin court on assault, perverting justice charges

A police officer will face court in September on charges of common assault and perverting the course of justice.
Officers investigated the female senior constable, who had been attached to a command in the NSW southern region, over an incident on November 22, 2020.
The senior constable received a court attendance notice to face the Deniliquin Local Court on September 13.
A police spokesman said the officer's employment status was under review.
