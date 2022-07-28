Police suspect two people involved in Resolution Street house arson

Police have released further details following a fire that destroyed a family home on Resolution Street in North Albury last month.
Investigators on Thursday released a grainy image of a woman, believed to be aged 40 to 50, suspected of involvement in the June 3 arson.
The woman was filmed leaving the home at the time of the blaze and is believed to have been in company with another person.
She was of thin build, with long dark hair, wearing dark track paints and a dark jumper, and is believed to have had a head torch on while carrying two bags.
The home was gutted about 11.30pm.
Police initially said a 46-year-old man was the sole occupant of the house and wasn't home, but family members said other people also lived there.
A large amount of debris was visible outside the burnt-out property, which partially collapsed due to the fire damage.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
