Welcoming a new age in train travel and transportation | Then and Now

Men and women of all ages watched and waved, and even babies were held high to see the herald of a new age on its swift way through city and country. For the first 20 miles or so, the journey was made slowly, no doubt to allow watchers a longer view, but thereafter speed was increased. Even then, the rate of travel seemed only moderate, but as one station after another slipped behind, the passengers realised that the smoother travel and the absence of noise were responsible for the deception, for the huge Sir Thomas Mitchell locomotive was speeding like the very wind.