Welcoming a new age in train travel and transportation | Then and Now

Report on one of the first trips of the new Spirit of Progress. From an unnamed correspondent in November 1937.
Sinking back into comfort of the deeply-upholstered seats, it was easy to understand why this new form of transport was named the Spirit of Progress, for in every future advancement was represented.
Advertisement
In no single respect did the train resemble its predecessors. Gone were all the jerking, which almost dislocated the necks of travellers in the past; the Spirit of Progress glided out of Spencer Street as gently as a great ship leaves a wharf in the still waters of the port.
Long before 6.30pm, No.1 platform at Spencer Street station in Melbourne, specially decorated with bunting, was thronged by travellers and sightseers.
Men and women of all ages watched and waved, and even babies were held high to see the herald of a new age on its swift way through city and country.
It was a gay crowd, prosperous and seized by a sense of importance and self-congratulation in the knowledge that Australians could produce a train, the equal of any in the world.
The busy platform took on the atmosphere of a promenade deck on a great ship, on which strolled well-dressed men and women, taking the air, and seeing the sights.
The lucky ones stepped onto soft rubber matting on entering the carriages and after passing into the corridors, trod on thick pile carpets in alleys and compartments. Sinking into his chrome leather seat, moulded in motor car fashion, the traveller glanced out of the window and found that he was already moving, leaving behind a cheering, hand-waving crowd.
Men and women of all ages watched and waved, and even babies were held high to see the herald of a new age on its swift way through city and country. For the first 20 miles or so, the journey was made slowly, no doubt to allow watchers a longer view, but thereafter speed was increased. Even then, the rate of travel seemed only moderate, but as one station after another slipped behind, the passengers realised that the smoother travel and the absence of noise were responsible for the deception, for the huge Sir Thomas Mitchell locomotive was speeding like the very wind.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.