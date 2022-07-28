A NORTH East rail advocate wants some "lateral thinking" to improve passenger service levels on the line.
Suzie Pearce, a member of Better Benalla Rail, was responding to the full shift to VLocity carriages on the V/Line service between Albury and Melbourne.
"The line is the oldest in Victoria and first to enable interstate travel yet today it sadly lacks passenger growth opportunities," she said.
"Some lateral thinking is required to remove the nexus caused by freight trains using and dominating track considerations."
Ms Pearce echoed MP Bill Tilley who said a new timetable will not cut trip times to those recorded in the 1980s.
"He should also have added that the number of services to Melbourne has not increased in 40 years," she said.
"Services today still do not allow convenient day return travel to Melbourne for work, education, recreation, getting to major hospitals or the airport and travel within the line, say from Benalla to Albury, for those purposes is no better."
