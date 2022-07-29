A MOTHER and young child were lucky to escape serious injury in a crash on a notorious section of Riverina road currently closed for upgrades.
Emergency services called to the scene about 9.20am Thursday after the young mother's vehicle rolled on Dunns Road.
A Uranquinty Rural Fire Service spokesperson urged motorists to drive to the conditions, particularly in wet weather.
It is believed the car rolled a couple of times before coming to a stop.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the mother, a woman in her 20s, was treated by paramedics for neck and chest pain.
The spokesperson said the child did not sustain any injuries but both occupants were taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
Police are looking into the circumstances of the crash.
Dunns Road is currently closed to traffic between Kunzea Place and the Olympic Highway as Wagga Council conducts work as part of a $8.3 million project to rehabilitate, reseal and improve the entire length of the road.
Director of operations Warren Faulkner said the council would like to reiterate to residents that Dunns Road was a work site and closed to all traffic.
"Only residents who live on the closed section of Dunns Road are allowed access," he said.
"The issuing of penalties/traffic infringements is a NSW Police matter."
Drivers are being reminded to continue to avoid the area as the road will remain closed to through traffic until the completion of stage one, which is expected to be in December.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
