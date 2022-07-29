The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Woman, child escape serious injury after car crash on Dunns Road, outside Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 29 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLOSED: Emergency services on the scene of yesterday's car rollover on Dunns Road. The road is undergoing upgrades. Picture: URANQUINTY RFS

A MOTHER and young child were lucky to escape serious injury in a crash on a notorious section of Riverina road currently closed for upgrades.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.