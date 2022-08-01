YOUR SAY: Reserve Bank inquiry mustn't dodge the hard questions

My question is why did the Reserve Bank governor tell everyone that interest rates in Australia would not rise until 2024?
Interest rates in Australia are part of the world economy and so what happens overseas where a large portion of our borrowing comes from, have a big influence. His statement has affected many Australian families as they have made decisions based on his advice.
During economic downturns governments seem to throw money into the house building sector like drunken sailors with the hope it will help the economy through the tough economic times. This has proven to be a disaster as at the end many building companies end up going belly-up which is being highlighted again.
No government has any plans for these tough economic times which come along regularly, which could be brought out of the cupboard and appropriate ones for the time put into action.
Why is housing and rental affordability not taken into account into the inflation figures as they play a big part in the majority of family budgets? This would have led to an interest rate rise in 2021 when housing prices were going gangbusters.
Think a small interest rate rise then would have tempered the market and let people know money is cheap now but this will not last forever.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Improved history displays are needed in other Wodonga parks' plans too, like those called for Crossing Place Trail by leading historian Bruce Pennay.
Let's build on our history.
It's wonderful the ADF are helping to care for our aged in aged care centres. We are in a pandemic and need all the help as the Aged Care Minister Anika Wells declared as a "desperate measure ".
They have important work to do here looking after our vulnerable aged who deserve our care. Many of them have served our country. Practical experience gained for a short duration. Important work to fill the gap.
