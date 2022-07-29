Tyson Neander is rising to the challenge of receiving increasingly close attention from his opposition.
The star Saint has put together another stellar season and looks set to make a big impact on the Hume league finals.
"Tyson Neander has been a pretty big standout for us this year," Brock-Burrum coach Peter Cook said.
"He had a great start to the year, he's very versatile and we can see that other teams are trying to tag him.
"He's the guy who, if you're looking at our team, you'd be like 'if we shut Tyson down, we go a long way to winning the game.'
"But he's still a young bloke and he's very hard to match on.
"We've got a few things we might play around with moving in towards finals but I think he's overcome it (being tagged).
"There's been weeks when he's found it hard but there's weeks where he's overcome the challenge opposition have been able to throw down to him.
"You can't win them all and that's what we're trying to say to him, because he's one of the premier players in the competition and he is going to get looked at.
"He's not going to have 30-40 touches a game, which is what his standards are.
"He wants to get as much of it as he can and dominate but other clubs are going to be onto that.
"It means there's an extra responsibility for other players within the group but for him, as long as we focus on those touches he does get and we're doing something with it, he's just as dangerous getting 20 touches as what he is getting 40."
Brock-Burrum have been decimated by injuries this season although they did welcome back Matt Seiter for a run in reserves last weekend as he continues his comeback from a knee injury.
"We probably know as much about ourselves as anyone else," Cook admitted.
"We're a little bit unknown within the group.
"I've tried to be positive and put a spin on it but the reality is we're yet to play our best footy across four quarters.
"My message to the group is pretty much based off my experience at Barnawartha: you've got to be playing good footy at the right time of the year and anything's possible.
"We led Holbrook at half-time a couple of weeks ago and it was just 10-15 minutes of footy that let us down.
"That's been the story of our season."
The Saints are away to Culcairn on Saturday.
