The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Mitta United set to hold premiership reunions this weekend

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 29 2022 - 4:20am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PARTY TIME: Mitta United coaches Phil Packer and Joce Ziebell who coached the Blues to flags in 2012 and 2011 respectively. Picture: ASH SMITH

IT'S fair to say there were simmering tensions between Mitta United and Thurgoona leading into the 2012 decider.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.