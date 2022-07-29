IT'S fair to say there were simmering tensions between Mitta United and Thurgoona leading into the 2012 decider.
The Blues were still a powerhouse of the competition and striving for their fifth flag in nine years.
In contrast, the Bulldogs were chasing their maiden flag and hungry to experience the view from atop of the premiership dais.
Adding fuel to the fire between the two clubs were the coaches - Phil Packer and Leigh 'Gooba' McGlynn.
The pair are regarded as among the lippiest coaches of their era who thrived on verbal stoushes and giving it to opposition clubs.
Packer recalled the rivalry between the clubs was building in 2012 with tensions boiling over the following season.
"It's no secret that there was a fraction too much friction between the two clubs," Packer said.
"It took a turn for the worse the following season with the well publicised incident between Alex Beggs and Bryden Power.
"It's fair to say 'Gooba' and myself were fairly passionate coaches and there was no love lost between us.
"We probably both played on the edge and didn't mind trading verbal barbs from the sidelines but it never got personal."
The Blues entered the decider as favourites after winning the second semi-final against Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
The Bulldogs advanced to only their second ever grand final after a thrilling two-point victory over the Hawks in the preliminary final.
In a remarkable opening term, Mitta United stormed out of the blocks with goals to David Paton and Jarrod Gorupic.
But Thurgoona soon found its feet and slammed on the following seven majors to have the Mountain Men on the ropes.
The Bulldogs had 13 successive scoring shots with Packer's charges appearing more focused on 'going the knuckle' than winning the ball.
"There was a fair bit of emotion in the game for whatever reason," Packer said.
"A lot of people accused us of going the knuckle in that first term but I can honestly say that it wasn't premeditated and there weren't any pre-match instructions of that nature.
"We certainly gave away a lot of silly free kicks at the start and paid the price on the scoreboard.
"It was disappointing from my point of view and the message at the huddle was to start winning the contested footy and putting your head over the ball.
"History says we managed to turn things around pretty quickly."
Packer's quarter-time blast had an instant impact.
James Baude kicked the opening goal of the second term which sparked a stunning fightback.
The rampant Blues piled on eight goals as their first-quarter stagger suddenly became a half-time swagger and a 21-point lead.
The Blues inflicted more pain on the Bulldogs in the second half as they booted seven goals to one and cruised to a 59-point victory.
Packer said the Blues were quickly able to reel in the deficit once they focussed on winning the ball.
"It was just a matter of playing hard footy, like we had all year," he said.
"We were confident that we were the best side all season but with the emotion of grand finals - anything can happen.
"To Thurgoona's credit it capitalised on our lapses in that first term.
"We were lucky to recruit Nathan Reynoldson and Jarrod Gorupic that season who injected a fair bit of class into the side.
"The celebrations were huge and we went to the Gold Coast for our end of season trip."
The club will hold its 2012 premiership reunion on Saturday when its hosts Yackandandah and has commemorative jumpers to mark the occasion.
It will also have reunions for the 1982 and 1992 premiership sides.
The Blues will also celebrate their 2011 A-grade netball flag which was coached be Joce Ziebell.
MITTA UNITED 18.11 (119) def THURGOONA 8.12 (60)
Goals: MITTA UNITED: D Paton 5, J Gray 3, J Gorupic 3, N Reynoldson 2, A Beggs, D Hansford, N Fraser, J Baude, D Stewart; THURGOONA: L Mellier 2, L Donnan 2, B Power, T Stead, T Miller, S Cranage.
Best: MITTA UNITED: A Beggs, J Baude, J Cox, N Reynoldson, N Fraser, D Hales, D Stewart, E O'Donnell, J Gorupic; THURGOONA: C Taylor, D Kannenberg, M Haydon, C Miller
Crowd: 4800 (est)
