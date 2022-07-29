The Border Mail
Yarrawonga names Leigh Williams after five weeks out with broken bone

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 29 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:27am
Leigh Williams was injured in this game against Lavington on June 25.

Yarrawonga has named Leigh Williams to return from a broken bone in his back at home against Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

