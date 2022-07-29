Yarrawonga has named Leigh Williams to return from a broken bone in his back at home against Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Advertisement
Williams suffered the painful injury during a marking contest in the first quarter against Lavington on June 25, yet played out the bulk of the match, kicking five goals.
The 32-year had spoken publicly about returning against Wodonga last week.
Williams is one of the league's most influential players, so given it's a split round and the Pigeons won't play again until August 13, the club is obviously confident of his condition.
Meanwhile, after being battered by injuries, the Roos are starting to get some back with Charlie Nastasi selected for his first game in 10 weeks after battling blood clots, while Cody Howard and Tom Goodwin returned last week.
"We're not going to concede anything, if you do that, you may as well close the doors," Roos' coach Peter German offered.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The Pigeons won by seven points on May 15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.