Wodonga Raiders' coach Marc Almond has revealed there's been little difference at training following the club's first win in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
It's a surprising admission, but says a lot about Raiders' level-headed youngsters.
Advertisement
"It's probably only marginal, walking into the club it's just a little bit better feeling but, to be truthful, there's not much difference and that's one of the most pleasing things from my point of view," Almond explained of the week.
It's probably only marginal, walking into the club it's just a little bit better feeling but, to be truthful, there's not much difference and that's one of the most pleasing things from my point of view.- Marc Almond
"If you had walked in a few months or a few weeks ago, it didn't feel to a lot of us around the club that we hadn't won a game."
Jake Bradshaw snapped Raiders' 13-match losing streak this year when he calmly drilled a goal with only 20 seconds left against North Albury for a one-point thriller.
Fourteen of the 22 players were 22 and under, including seven teenagers.
Bradshaw, himself, is only 21, while Tiwi Bomber recruit Brendan Kantilla is the same age.
Raiders now face three top five outfits, starting at home against Albury on Saturday, and finish with the best side outside finals in Lavington.
It's a rugged run home and even moreso when top five teams are striving desperately to fine-tune their play, ahead of September's finals.
The Tigers were disappointed with their ball handling in a 34-point loss to Wangaratta last week and were already looking at aspects after the 53-point win over Raiders in round six.
"The last time we played them, we had areas we were poor in, our defensive game needs to improve from the last time we played them and going on last weekend, we weren't as clean with the footy," Tigers' co-coach Luke Daly suggested.
The Tigers have lost two of their best players in Doug Strang medallist Jacob Conlan and the classy Riley Bice to VFL duties with GWS, with the SCG match to follow the AFL clash between the fierce rivals.
Raiders have received an enormous boost with boom teenager Max Beattie returning from Murray Bushrangers commitments and while Albury will still start favourites, the loss of its dynamic duo and the form of Beattie, Isaac Muller and Jarrod Hodgkin should guarantee there's no repeat of the 53-point margin.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The Tigers finish with Lavington, Yarrawonga and Wangaratta Rovers, so if they want to make an impact in finals, they need to kick-start a run home with a strong showing against Raiders.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.