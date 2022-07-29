Dartmouth Dam takes crown as the hottest trout destination around

G'day, fishos.
Looks like Mulwala's filling nicely again.
Yep, the drawdown's over, most ramps are in the water, and there's a lot of excited fishos out there.
Quite a few keen fishos never stopped fishing it and had quite a bit of success, so it'll be interesting to see how things play out with it full again.
Dartmouth (95.45 per cent): is still the hottest trout destination around locally.
There seems to be plenty being caught by just about everyone that has been heading up that way, with most having success flatlining Tassie's, King Cobras or spoons.
There's also another winged lure about to hit the market again too, and it's been pulling plenty of trout during testing up that way as well!
Not sure how many of you remember the old lead "Taipan" lure, which was about around 30 years ago?
Well, it's about to make a comeback!
It's very similar in shape to most winged lures, but it's made of lead, giving you a lure with a great action, and a terrific variety of colours, which will work a little deeper without having to resort to all sorts of other paraphernalia.
They're about to be released into a couple of selected tackle stores in the next week or so, so keep your eyes out for them.
Hume Dam (92 per cent): produced a few ripper trout again this week, with most, but not all, getting picked up on Tassie's etc.
I spoke to one customer who has been using the old Fender and worms technique and having success out there too, boating some solid fish over the past couple of weeks.
Just shows to go you that whatever works in one area is well worth a try elsewhere.
There's still no sign of those reddies slowing down either, and now that we're "over the hump" as far as winter's concerned, I'm extremely confident we'll see them bite right through for many months to come.
All the normal techniques are working, although if you're struggling on plastics or vibes and can see fish on your electronics, try a bait.
We've had a few fishos comment that bait has made all the difference occasionally when they can see them, and they won't grab a lure.
Murray below Hume: had up to just under 18,000 meg pumping through at one stage over last weekend before dropping to around 14,000 midweek.
Predictions are for around the 16,000 mark for this weekend, but that can literally change at the push of a button.
The higher water has certainly excited a few trout fishos, and luckily a few trout too, who haven't been able to resist the old lead fish amongst a variety of other lures that have been pelted their way over the past week or two. The Biwaa redfin plastic has also been pulling a few and there's been some very nice trout amongst them.
There are also a few trout about further downstream, where a worm or a lure cast over a gravel ba.r has been successful as well.
Cod fishos are picking up a few on bait and lure too, and cray fishos are still pulling a few, so the river's well worth a try right through to Mulwala.
Mulwala (50 per cent): Has risen rapidly and will be close to full in the next week or so.
Access isn't a huge drama anymore and it'll be very interesting to see how long it takes for those cod to get back over them flats, find a new home and then start chewing lures again.
Hopefully, we can let you know next week.
Talbingo: Continues to fire on the trout front, with a few nice reddies thrown in!
Trolling diving minnows like the McGrath's etc. has been very productive for both species, while trolling pink Tassies or anything in a yellow wing seems to be the go for those just chasing trout.
There's been some quality fish getting caught too, with reddies of 40 centimetres not being all that uncommon from what we've been told.
Eucumbene (40.45 per cent) and Jindabyne (82.9 per cent): have both been fishing well too with both bank fishos and trollers picking up their fair share of fish.
Wood grubs or small bardies are normally a killer from the bank at this time of year but worm fishos are also doing well.
Trollers are picking up some solid fish in both dams on a mix of shallow minnows in close early, divers and Tassies later in the mornings.
Hope you get a chance to get out and about somewhere yourself for a fish this weekend.
Send your fishing photos and details of your catch to 0475 953 605.
