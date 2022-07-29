Better incentives for volunteers are among the avenues being explored to ensure communities are better prepared for emergency situations.
Victoria's Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp was the guest speaker at Army Logistic Training Centre's community breakfast at Bandiana's Gaza Barracks on Friday where he discussed some of the potential ideas that could be implemented.
Mr Crisp suggested superannuation benefits could be given to employees and employers who are without staff due to emergency volunteer efforts.
"There's a whole range of incentives that are being talked about," he said.
"There could be something around vehicle registration and a discount.
"Volunteer numbers are pretty stable at the moment, but we can't take that for granted when the age of volunteers is increasing.
"We can't survive without volunteers. The community will do what they need to do and in most cases as first responders."
Mr Crisp admitted fires are dealt with better than floods, but said there was huge room for improvement to be ready for a major disaster.
"Preparation, planning and building relationships is going to be critical," he said.
"It's the plans, but it's also about testing the plans. You don't need to run a full deployment exercise, it can be relatively simple tabletop exercises with just a small piece about the procedure.
"For example, if something was to happen in the first 24 hours, how would you set yourself up in an emergency?
"I think there's an opportunity for all of us to look our plans and the last time we reviewed our plans."
Wodonga councillor John Watson raised the point to Mr Crisp that communication to local governments must improve as they are often the first port of call for residents.
Cr Watson said often councils heard about emergencies at the same time as everyone else via news services.
"Anything we can do to strengthen the relationship with local government is important," Mr Crisp said.
The former police officer of 40 years said the biggest challenge would be if large, complex emergencies arose concurrently, but he highlighted the important role the army plays in the North East.
"Resources are always tough and every event there is a recovery element to it," he said.
"I don't know where we would have been without the support of the ADF across our country and particularly in Victoria during the 2019-20 fires. The last time I was up here was during that particular period and there were police being accommodated by the ADF and so much other support in other ways."
