Child protection agency 'sorry' after Wodonga boy left with 60 injuries

Child protection staff say they are deeply sorry for the harm and distress experienced by a Wodonga boy found with injuries to every part of his body.
The boy was three when he was placed into his mother's care by Wodonga Department of Health and Human Services staff, having previously been cared for by his father.
The boy's mother and stepfather repeatedly assaulted the boy in late 2017 and early 2018, leaving him with 60 injuries when he was discovered by police.
"This is a very sad and tragic case that could have resulted in a dreadful tragedy occurring," he said during his recent sentencing.
The mother had previously abandoned the boy with his father, and child protection staff failed to monitor the boy after he was given back.
The child protection agency, now the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, issued a brief statement this week.
"This is a tragic set of circumstances," a spokesman said.
"We are deeply sorry for the harm and distress this child has experienced."
Those who viewed the boy's injuries after he was found by police, having been badly beaten over several months, burst into tears.
The boy's mother had previously lost an infant girl in 2009, with coroner Jacinta Heffey finding she had made "cardinal errors" and a "calamitous mistake" by not seeking medical treatment for the newborn girl.
The coroner investigated the matter in 2012, and the mother's loss was noted during her more recent County Court sentencing.
The girl was born at Wodonga hospital in February 2009, at 35 to 36 weeks gestation.
She was placed into a cot on the evening of March 19 of that year and did not wake during the night.
Her mother checked on her every few hours but the girl didn't seem interested in formula and still hadn't woken by 8am.
When her mother woke her at 9am, she was limp, floppy, had purple discolouration around her elbows and only one eye partially open.
Her father cuddled her for 40 minutes in a bid to warm her, after which assistance was sought.
The father's sister recommended an ambulance be called immediately and the girl was taken to Albury hospital then airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital.
She died in front of her parents once care was removed given her condition was irreversible.
No injuries were found, but evidence of pneumonia and pulmonary haemorrhage were found.
Dr Luke Sammartino found the evidence didn't suggest deliberate neglect.
But he found their failure to get medical attention for 40 to 45 minutes was "a calamitous mistake with crucial time lost".
He recommended a helpline be set up for young parents.
The coroner agreed a helpline should be established.
She found that if medical attention had been sought earlier, there may not have been a different outcome.
"Whilst there had been some history in the past involving conflict with the local hospital, there is not evidence that this factor exercised the minds of the parents," Ms Heffey said.
"Rather it is likely to be more of a case of young parents not appreciating the symptoms as being sufficiently significant to warrant immediate action but rather adopting a 'wait and see' approach."
The mother is serving a minimum of two-and-a-half years in jail for assaulting her son, with the boy's stepfather serving a minimum of four-and-a-half years.
