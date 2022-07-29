The Border Mail
Albury-Wodonga Women's Centre calls for more funding from Victoria

By Victoria Ellis
Updated July 29 2022 - 6:24am, first published 6:20am
SUPPORT NEEDED: Member for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell with Albury-Wodonga Women's Centre's Marge Nichol, who is calling for more funding from the Victorian Government to support domestic violence survivors. Picture: MARK JESSER

A Border women's centre, which is mostly NSW funded, wants the Victorian Government to contribute more money after an increase in Victorian patients at the service, causing wait lists for the first time in the centre's history.

