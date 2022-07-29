A Border business is steeling itself for a big future after unveiling a new look after months of planning.
The Shed Company had its grand opening Friday in Wodonga, on the old Osborne Lodge aged care block, which was demolished years ago.
The nationwide franchise was bought in 2017 after owners James and Gabrielle Gray wanted to expand their building business.
Mrs Gray said the transformation would "blow people's minds".
"James is a builder, and we also own Gray Building and Construction, which plays hand in hand with our new business; together, we can offer a full-service design and manufacture to our customer's wants," Mrs Gray said.
"There is an impressive range of sheds, and all very versatile.
"Sheds can be workshops, homes, studios or kitchens.
"It's a premium product backed by many of our blood, sweat and tears.
"We're both looking forward to launching back into what we do, servicing our fabulous customers."
