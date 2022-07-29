THE career of arguably the greatest coach in Riverina Australian rules history could draw to a close at the season's end.
Nine-time premiership coach Shane Lenon informed the Marrar playing group recently that this season will be his last.
Advertisement
After a coaching career spanning 26 years, Lenon plans to take a break from coaching for at least 12 months.
"I've been coaching now for a number of years obviously, this is my sixth year at Marrar and I just reckon I'm ready to have a bit of a break," Lenon said.
"I'll have 12 months off and reassess and go from there.
"There's a few other things outside of football that I want to do, I've got a couple of grandkids that will be starting to play sport and things like that, things at work have changed a bit and I suppose when you're coaching, it's 24-7, I've had the backing of my family and think the time's right to have a bit of a break."
Lenon took up his first coaching job at Lockhart in 1997 and has gone on to become one of the great mentors in country footy.
He went on to coach Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Marrar, winning premierships at all three clubs.
He has coached for 24 of the past 26 years and coached teams to 13 grand final appearances out of a possible 22, winning nine premierships along the way.
Lenon is a five-time premiership-winning coach at Collingullie, while he led GGGM and Marrar to two each as well.
ALSO IN SPORT
The 53-year-old hasn't ruled out a return to coaching down the track.
"I'm not sure. I'll have 12 months off and might absolutely love having the break. If I miss it, I'll soon know within the 12 months and who knows what the future holds?" he said.
"At this stage, just looking forward to having the break.
"Obviously in saying that, I'm still fully committed and fully focused on the task at hand, which is what we've got ahead of us at Marrar this year."
And if this season does bring to an end his coaching career?
"I'm comfortable," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.