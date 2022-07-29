Mitch Beer has won his second SDRA trainer's premiership.
Beer finished with 36 winners in the SDRA for the season, six more than last year, to win by eight.
Advertisement
Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale (28) was second, with Tim Donnelly and Gary Colvin sharing fourth with 18 wins.
Beer paid tribute to his team.
"It's a good reward for the hard work everyone puts in. It's the whole stable that's won it, not just me," Beer said.
"When it comes to those sort of grand finals or premierships, things like that, it's a pretty big team that's done their job through the year to win it."
ALSO IN SPORT
After four seasons now at Albury, Beer could not be happier with where he's at.
"I love this. I really have found where I'm happy in life," he said.
"Premiership or no premiership, group ones or whatever, I'm really happy with what we're doing and how we're going about it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.