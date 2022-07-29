The Border Mail

Albury trainer Mitch Beer wins SDRA trainer's title

By Matt Malone
Updated July 29 2022 - 3:02am, first published 2:53am
Albury trainer Mitch Beer won his second SDRA trainer's title.

