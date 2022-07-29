Wodonga man sacked over vaccine status again fails unfair dismissal case

A former Wodonga government agency worker has again failed in his unfair dismissal case following his sacking over his vaccination status.
Stephen Brunec lost his job with the Department of Justice and Community Safety on January 20.
Brunec was opposed to receiving a COVID-19 vaccination and argued he had minimal contact with clients and had been working from home.
The department said he needed to give vaccination evidence, which he failed to do, and was advised he would be fired.
The Fair Work Commission found the sacking wasn't harsh, unjust or reasonable, which Brunec appealed.
The appeal was listed in Sydney this week.
Vice President Adam Hatcher said it was not in the public interest to grant Brunec leave to appeal, and refused his application.
