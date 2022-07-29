A Wodonga mum is hoping a contagious livestock virus won't cause Australia to close its borders to Indonesia before her sisters long anticipated wedding next week.
Morgan Barton, her husband and 7 week old baby boy Teddy are booked to head to Bali on Thursday, but the country's outbreak of foot and mouth disease has threatened the trip.
Ms Barton hopes the trip can go ahead, even though the last thing she wants is to risk is bringing back the virus.
"I've got friends and family who are farmers and the impact on them if it does get over here is huge," she said.
"They will have to lose their livestock, all of their livestock if it gets into our state, that's really scary, I don't want to be the cause of that."
But Ms Barton said she is stuck between a rock and a hard place, because of the circumstances of the wedding.
"It's my sisters wedding and she's marrying her long time partner and he's from Wales, so being that his family is all overseas and our family's here she knew that she wanted to do a destination wedding," she said.
"It was supposed to be the start of 2020 and then of course COVID hit so all borders closed and everything got cancelled.
"So we've been patiently waiting and now fast forward two years the borders have all opened finally...my sister frantically rebooked everything and let everyone know.
"We're pretty keen to finally get this done for her, she's been engaged for years waiting this dream wedding and it's finally happening."
There have been calls for the border to be closed to prevent the disease entering Australia and damaging the country's billion dollar livestock export industry.
Ms Barton said it'd been difficult to find information about what to expect and how her family could do their part to protect the industry.
"I am so worried they're just going to go 'no, closed within 24 hours', that's probably my biggest fear," she said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
