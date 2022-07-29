Advertisement
A number of coaches believe last year's top two in the Morris Medal remain the league's best players in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Wangaratta's Callum Moore pipped team-mate Joe Richards by a vote and with the last of the split rounds over the next two weeks and only four rounds left until finals, clubs were asked to nominate the best player they've seen this year.
The pair is again expected to poll well in the Morris Medal.
ALBURY
TOP THREE MORRIS MEDAL CONTENDERS (FROM OWN CLUB): Riley Bice, Fletcher Carroll, Jacob Conlan.
Riley Bice produced a moment which summed up his rapid improvement against Wangaratta last week.
The Pies had skipped to a 21-point lead late in the second quarter and looked capable of taking the match away from the home team.
Bice is not big, but he simply wanted the ball more in a contest, bulldozing his way through heavy traffic and getting a handball, while falling, to an unmarked Jacob Conlan.
It was inspirational.
Carroll finished third in last year's Medal, only two votes behind Callum Moore, and he led the league's disposals, until injuring his hamstring against North Albury three weeks ago.
BEST PLAYER IN LEAGUE: "I'd probably say Joe Richards, a lot of teams have put a lot of work into him," Albury co-coach Luke Daly said.
COROWA-RUTHERGLEN
TOP THREE: Cam Wilson, Jy Lane (until injured), Damien Wilson
"Cam's probably on a par with last year when he probably got under the radar, but he's had more attention from opponents, he's probably been tagged three or four times, so he's had to work harder to get his kicks," coach Peter German offered.
BEST PLAYER: "I'd say Joe Richards, he's hands down the hardest runner, who can get inside, win the ball and give you outside run as well," German added.
"I reckon Joe Richards should be playing VFL, why wouldn't he go down and have a crack, you never know where it leads from there?
"When Callum Moore was fit (like he was in round three against us), he was unstoppable, we could have put three guys on him and he still would have kicked 10 goals and I watched a lot of that game last week when 'Yarra' played Wodonga and Leigh Masters, he's taking the mickey (with all those marks)."
LAVINGTON
TOP THREE: Billy Glanvill, Jack Harland, Tim Hanna
"Billy is just a consistent footballer, he pots around, finds the ball and is tough, he sneaks under the radar, but after every game he pushes out 30 disposals," Lavington coach Adam Schneider suggested.
BEST PLAYER: "Fletcher Carroll and Isaac Muller. Fletcher with his power running, ability to find space, accumulate numbers and hIt the scoreboard and Isaac can dominate a game with his size and strength and not just with his ruck work, but around the ground," Schneider said.
MYRTLEFORD
TOP THREE: Sam Martyn, Murray Waite, Mitch Dalbosco
"Muz (Waite) is just a clean operator, he keeps his feet, he wins a lot of one-on-one contests, that's a strength of his and he always seems to be in the right spot, he's built a really strong patch of form, particularly over the last five to six weeks," Saints' co-coach Jake Sharp said of the former West Adelaide player.
BEST PLAYER: Callum Moore
"His versatility and ability to play tall or small, his agility, he's quite the complete footballer," Sharp maintained.
NORTH ALBURY
TOP THREE: Sam Azzi, Julian Hayes, Archie Gardiner
"The way Sam's played this year is as good as any defender I've seen in my time at North Albury, it's a big wrap, we've seen players like Bomber (Mark Hilton), Dan Leslie started down there and others, but he's right up there with them," co-coach Corey Lambert enthused about his young defender.

"Archie Gardiner has been our most consistent, he's only 17, he's getting possessions, he wins the hard ball, he gets on the outside with his pace, his defensive pressure is the best in the club and he's not afraid, I love the way he plays."
BEST PLAYER: Lambert was away for the Wangaratta games.
"Masters across half-back, he was bloody good, I thought Angus Baker (Wodonga) was really handy, Bice from Albury, he's really hard to stop and Cam Wilson (Corowa-Rutherglen), we had a full tag on him, but he still probably picked up 30 (touches), he's a ripper."
WANGARATTA
TOP THREE: Callum Moore, Jackson Clarke, Joe Richards
BEST PLAYER: "The best I've seen this year is (Leigh) Masters. The way he patrols the backline, for me he looks like their most important player, he played well against us and we get to play him again in a couple of weeks," Pies' coach Ben Reid said.
WANGARATTA ROVERS
TOP THREE: Sam Murray, Raven Jolliffe, Jake McQueen
"Raven Jolliffe has been bloody unreal," coach Daryn Cresswell praised.
BEST PLAYER: "Leigh Masters is an absolute gun, closely followed by Joe Richards."
WODONGA
TOP THREE: Angus Baker, Josh Clayton, Jacob Barber
BEST PLAYER: "I still think Ben Reid is top quality and Leigh Masters, he's really smart on when to come forward and follow his man and when to drop back and help out team-mates," coach Jordan Taylor reasoned of the Pies' mentor and Pigeons' defender.
WODONGA RAIDERS
TOP THREE: Isaac Muller, Jarrod Hodgkin, Max Beattie
BEST PLAYER: "Callum Moore is the best player in the comp for me and Joe Richards at his best is pretty dynamic," coach Marc Almond replied about the dangerous Pies' pair.
YARRAWONGA
TOP THREE: Leigh Masters, Nick Fothergill, Harry Wheeler
BEST PLAYER: Tom Boyd
