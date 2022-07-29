The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Cash made available for 14 sports projects in the Indigo Shire

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 29 2022 - 4:54am, first published 4:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cash made available for 14 sports projects in the Indigo Shire

More than a dozen sports groups and sites will undergo upgrades or run new programs in the Indigo Shire.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.