Cash made available for 14 sports projects in the Indigo Shire

More than a dozen sports groups and sites will undergo upgrades or run new programs in the Indigo Shire.
Councillors this week voted to approve $30,000 worth of sports grants to 14 projects.
Beechworth Dragon Boat Club will purchase new paddles, the Kiewa Valley Tennis Club will undertake coaching, golf lessons will be conducted at the Yackandandah Golf Club, and community exercise stations installed at the Chiltern Recreation Reserve.
Cash will go to other groups including the Beechworth Tennis Club, Kiewa Valley Dance and Indigo North Health for various projects.
The grants range from $900 to $2500.
