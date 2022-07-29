Providing a "really simple, single point of entry" into mental health care is a key aim of Border services marking their second anniversary this month.
Operations director for mental health Leah Wiseman said this coincided with the first COVID-19 border closure, with prolonged access issues to follow.
"We instantly saw local mental health demand double, and remain at this level since," Dr Wiseman said.
"We're just starting to see the benefits of this beautiful purpose-built facility now and it's just gone from strength to strength as we've been able to streamline access to the service throughout that time."
ACIS includes 24/7 phone triage, mental health clinicians working in the Albury, Wodonga and Wangaratta emergency departments, short-term crisis support in the community and consultation liaison support through the general wards.
Before it was established, entry came via seven different programs across three major regional towns and surrounding rural areas. The significant geographical spread and lack of a single entry point meant the system was difficult to navigate.
Senior mental health clinician Jonathan Cochrane said the approach was now much more coordinated.
"Probably one of the big benefits is that we're one team right the way from the emergency department right out into the community and beyond," he said.
The ACIS 24/7 mental health triage can be contacted on 1300 104 211.
The service is staffed all hours and is available to anyone seeking support for themselves or others.
