Albury Wodonga Health marks two years of Brain and Mind Centre and Acute Community Intervention Service

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
July 29 2022 - 9:30pm
SIMPLIFIED: Dr Leah Wiseman and Jonathan Cochrane say the Brain and Mind Centre and Acute Community Intervention Service make negotiating mental health care easier.

Providing a "really simple, single point of entry" into mental health care is a key aim of Border services marking their second anniversary this month.

Local News

