Legal profession holds ceremony after launch of Koori Court in Wodonga

Legal figures have officially opened Wodonga's newest court.
A ceremony was held at the legal precinct on Friday after the Koori Court began hearing cases in April.
The court is conducted in a less formal setting, hearing matters from Indigenous people who admit to their offending.
Elders are involved in the cases, with the system aiming to address the issues which contribute to offending.
Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes spoke at Friday's official launch, which was attended by magistrates, lawyers and others in the legal profession.
Ms Symes, who is also the Member for Victoria, also viewed upgrades to lighting and the installation of a netball court at Birallee Park.
Victorian taxpayers will contributed $250,000 to the project.
"The second netball court and competition lighting provide a real incentive for local clubs to ramp up training and development and for locals to join in the fun," Ms Symes said.
