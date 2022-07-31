A former solider who has helped farmers with fencing since the 2020 Black Summer bushfires thinks more can be done to speed up the recovery from major disasters.
Jamie Wolf, who was this year elected Wodonga RSL's new president, said fencing was "the most underrated part of recovery" from fire or flood, but would like governments to consider a different approach.
"My idea down the track to improve the recovery and resilience was to create a product that we can manufacture in Australia and export nationally that would enable us to prevent the massive recovery effort that's needed after a fire," he said.
"In 2015, when our farm got burnt out, it took us 18 months to get it back to normal, whereas the extent of the fires through the Upper Murray was enormous.
"We were still finding people 12 months later who hadn't started, because they didn't know what to do.
"They're looking at this fence they've got to replace that's probably $15,000 a kilometre and they didn't have the time or the mental aspect to do it because it was such a big job."
"Sometimes it's not clear how we'll support people who have lost fencing and Jamie has talked about new technologies around fencing," Mr Crisp said.
"We'll always look to explore opportunities for continuous improvement through new technologies.
"A lot of the work when a fire or flood goes through is clearing the existing fencing.
"If the fencing is a different material, it just disappears. But the flip side of that is you have to understand the environmental aspects."
Post-disaster response times was something Mr Wolf would like to see improve.
"The time it's taking to get on the ground immediately after a disaster is too long and it's taking too long to find the people in the outlying areas who need the help," he said.
"They've got to listen to the grassroots groups because they're the people on the ground hours and days after the emergency, not months."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
