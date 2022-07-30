The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Josh Lloyd kicks six goals for Jindera in his first game for three years

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 30 2022 - 10:24am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jindera forward Josh Lloyd. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Josh Lloyd marked his long-awaited senior debut for Jindera with six goals on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.