Josh Lloyd marked his long-awaited senior debut for Jindera with six goals on Saturday.
Lloyd, having worked his way back to fitness after a third knee reconstruction, came through last weekend's reserves clash with Osborne before being named in the Bulldogs team to face Lockhart.
And it was a dream return for the former North Albury forward as he cashed in during the 18.12 (120) to 4.2 (26) victory at Lockhart.
"It's three years since he's played footy so it was massive," Jindera coach Andrew Wilson said.
"To come back from three re-cos takes a big effort but he did a really good job, a lot of movement and gave us a really good target.
"It was very pleasing and the boys got around him, for the effort he's put in to get back out playing footy.
"It's been a long process.
"We sat down before the season and it wasn't a foregone conclusion that he'd actually play, it was going to have to be a week-by-week sort of thing.
"As bad as it is, he's gone through it all before so he knew exactly where his body was at and what he needed to do.
"He's been guided highly by Shane Robertson, his physio, who's seen him through each re-co, and he's ticked all the boxes now.
"Now he's played two games and got through unscathed, which is really positive."
After a run of three straight defeats, this result lifted Jindera to fifth with games against Howlong, CDHBU and Henty to come before finals.
"It's just good to get back on the winner's list," Wilson admitted.
"We've had a rough month so it was good to get a win.
"We didn't play our best footy, that's for sure, but I'm not going to complain."
