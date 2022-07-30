Albury taught Wodonga Raiders a painful lesson in professionalism on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Tigers jumped a lacklustre home outfit and led by 35 points at half-time, cruising to a 15.15 (105) to 8.13 (61) win.
Raiders were coming off their first win of the season, a one-point thriller against North Albury, but failed to reload against a severely understrength Albury, which raced to a match-winning 25-point lead by the 17-minute mark of the first quarter.
Coach Marc Almond shut the doors at half-time and laid down the law after his young players had, deservedly, received some positive publicity.
"Every now and then there needs to be an honest conversation between the playing group and the coaching staff, I felt at half-time we just weren't working hard enough and I had to single a few guys out," he revealed.
"We had never been in a better position to beat the Albury Football Club in the last 13 years (since they re-emerged as the league powerhouse), but it's Albury, I know what they would do.
"We started really poorly, got toed around in our back half, their forwards were the first to move, we got boned around the footy and our forward line was non-functional, our guys just weren't working hard enough."
Much was much of Albury's COVID-ravaged squad when it pipped Corowa-Rutherglen by two points at Easter, but that side still had Morris Medal fancies Fletcher Carroll and Riley Bice and Doug Strang Medal contender Jacob Conlan, all of whom missed Raiders.
"We obviously had some blokes out, so it provided opportunities for some of our younger players, it took a little while to gel, but improved as the game wore on, I thought it was a pretty fair performance," co-coach Luke Daly suggested.
One of those youngsters in Brayden McMenamin (two goals) was outstanding and while there's a stack of the league's best in Morris Medal contention, including Yarrawonga's Leigh Masters, Tigers' co-coach Anthony Miles was best on ground and is almost flying under the radar, unheard of for a player in fine form with 88 AFL games.
Jeff Garlett showed glimpses of his best with three goals, while Lucas Conlan impressed at both ends.
Raiders suffered a severe blow when 2019 Morris medallist Jarrod Hodgkin missed with a calf, but the form of ruck Isaac Muller was again scintillating, while Jason Burke played his best game.
