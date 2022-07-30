The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Albury jumps Wodonga Raiders to win by 44 points in O and M

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 30 2022 - 11:25am, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUNGSTERS MEET: Albury's Jake Brunner tackles Wodonga Raiders' Charlie St John in the battle of the two young teams. Picture: MARK JESSER

Albury taught Wodonga Raiders a painful lesson in professionalism on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.