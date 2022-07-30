Community support for campaign to revamp women's refuge 'absolutely vital'

It is a place many might wish to never have to go, but for many women it's a place of salvation.
It's a place to find peace and physical protection from the often daily horrors of family and domestic violence, from the fists and savage words and the fears that abound when an uneasy quiet settles in.
Betty's Place is a refuge for women, often with their children, in the truest sense of the word.
Advertisement
The police can be called and they'll do what they can to help, as evidenced by the specialist roles in place on both sides of the border. Apprehended violence orders can be taken out, investigations initiated and charges laid.
Information about various support services can be provided, giving those women experiencing such trauma not only the acute assistance needed then and there but also links to the community that remove their heightened sense of isolation.
But in the here and now that must fall down the order of priorities, when the most pressing need is to get those being targeted into a safe place.
Betty's Place is a crucial part of our community, not only in providing an immediate sanctuary in the most troubled of times but in the initial care and kindness and support provided.
Yes Unlimited, the Albury-based specialist homelessness agency under which Betty's Place operates, has identified the way forward. It has begun a campaign, dubbed Making Betty's Better, in order to give it a much-needed overhaul.
The project is going to cost an estimated $3 million, which is a significant amount of money in anyone's world.
It is easy to see where that money will go though, considering the scope of what is planned - turning "outdated" communal accommodation into self-contained units, complete with on-site support services in a multi-purpose centre.
As Yes Unlimited's Di Glover explains, this will increase the capacity to support even more women and children fleeing such violence, to give them stability and a sense of normality.
The whole community's support of this project is absolutely vital, given the devastating impact of such violence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.