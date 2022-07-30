The Hall of Fame is back.
COVID wiped out the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League's gala night, but it returned for the first time since 2019 on Saturday.
Ex-Myrtleford, North Albury premiership coach Martin Cross was upgraded to a Legend, while David Turner, Bert Tait, Graham Woods, Toni Wilson, Peter Chisnall and Jason Lappin were inducted.
