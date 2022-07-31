Albury Thunder faces the incredible situation of two weeks off before playing what amounts to an elimination final a week early in Group Nine rugby league.
The Thunder produced a spirited display at home before falling to top three outfit Temora 38-30 on Saturday.
The Dragons always led, but the Border outfit will take confidence it pushed the visitors.
"We just made too many errors," coach Robbie Byatt suggested in what's been a recurring theme.
"It just comes down to personal attitude of holding the ball, you can't really coach that in to players."
Temora scored seven tries to six with classy representative fullback Hamish Starr posting 12 points from a try and four conversions.
Dangerous Thunder centre Sabastian Nelson scored a double.
The Thunder had been hit by injuries over the past month, but carried a full strength side into the game with forwards Jon Huggett and Nathan Darby returning from knee injuries.
However, the injury curse struck again with back-rower Mason Fuller suffering a suspected broken ankle when scoring a try, while Byatt tore his groin.
"I'm not sure how I'll go (for that last regular season game), I have torn the other groin previously and they take a while to get over," he revealed.
"Mason Fuller was playing really well, but he's in hospital now."
Fuller suffered the injury in the second half.
Prop Sam Collins and hooker Kieren Ford were others to impress.
The Thunder now has successive byes and doesn't play its final home and away match until August 20 against Wagga Kangaroos.
Unless the Roos snare the upset of the season against undefeated Gundagai the previous weekend, the pair will fight it out for the only remaining spot in the finals.
Albury defeated the Roos 24-16 at home in early June, but it will take a mighty effort to win away from home with no recent match practice.
The Roos have the last of their four byes next weekend.
"It's very hard," Byatt replied when quizzed on how a club prepares for its biggest game of the year after three weeks off.
"We'll just have to make sure our fitness stays up there and keep working on the little things we need to work on."
In an incredible quirk, it's highly likely the fifth placed team will qualify for finals with only four wins in a 16-round competition.
However, teams receive two points for byes.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The competition was set to field nine teams, but proud rugby league town Junee, the home of former NRL superstar Laurie Daley, was unable to field a first grade outfit.
