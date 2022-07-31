INDIGO Shire's mayor is optimistic a new home for Beechworth's historic carriage collection will be determined within weeks.
Bernard Gaffney was talking after successfully moving a motion at last week's council meeting on the vehicles which have been at Billson's Brewery since the 1990s.
It thanked Billson's for storing the items and requested the council's chief executive to prepare a memorandum of understanding with their owner, the National Trust, and "endeavour to find a new home for these carriages either short term or long term".
The motion was passed on a casting vote of deputy mayor Peter Croucher, who chaired the debate, after a 3-all tie, with councillor Roberta Horne an apology.
Councillors Sophie Price, Larry Goldsworthy and Diane Shepheard aired concerns about the working of the motion and an MOU.
Cr Gaffney's action follows Billson's seeking the carriages' removal to allow for expansion and a call to put them in Beechworth's old railways good shed.
At last week's meeting he declined to nominate where the vehicles should be housed, saying options being flagged privately were commercial in confidence.
But on Sunday Cr Gaffney told The Border Mail: "I hope the issue of rehoming can be resolved before the next council meeting."
That is slated for August 30.
The petition, administered by Beechworth's Old Cranks Motor Club and its heritage society, attracted 417 signatures.
The Old Cranks and the town's Men's Shed have shown interest in fashioning old tools and repairing rundown carriages.
