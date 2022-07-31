A third of people aged 65 or above fall each year, but Mercy Health is calling for Albury and Culcairn residents who would like to participate in a program to prevent falls.
In partnership with Murrumbidgee Local Health District, Mercy Health will deliver the free Stepping On falls prevention program, which will run for two hours a week for seven weeks in Albury and Culcairn.
Facilitator Sharon Cook said the program helped people keep their independence through practising simple group exercise to improve balance and strength.
"Participants will have more confidence in their mobility so they are able to go about their daily activities safely and without the fear of falling," she said.
For more information or to book a place call Mercy Health on 6042 1439.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
