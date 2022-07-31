The Border Mail
Magistrate says Wodonga woman's offending was 'unsophisticated' and 'unusual'

By Albury Court
July 31 2022 - 5:00am
Fraudster caught out by her own details when trying to buy a pair of shoes online

A Wodonga woman's ordering of a pair of shoes using a found bank card came undone as she used her own email address, a court has heard.

