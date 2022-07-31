Fraudster caught out by her own details when trying to buy a pair of shoes online

A Wodonga woman's ordering of a pair of shoes using a found bank card came undone as she used her own email address, a court has heard.
Emily Isles used the card online to place her order, which the store cancelled on being alerted to the fraud.
The shoes had not left Platypus Shoes, in West End Plaza, Albury Local Court has heard.
"I note the unsophisticated nature in which the card was used," magistrate Sally McLaughlin said on convicting Isles and fining her $1400.
Mr McLaughlin said this was an unusual deception in "that her details were provided, which led to her being identified".
Isles, 27, of Eltham Court, did not appear in court to be sentenced on the single charge of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.
The court was told how the victim of the deception lost her Hume Bank card on October 22, believing that was some time after 9pm.
The next day she noticed a purchase on her bank statement that she did not make.
Police said this was for a $127 pair of shoes from Platypus.
By 10.40am she had reported the theft to the Albury police station.
Police in turn inquired with the store, who had recorded the purchase as having happened at 9.48am.
Investigations revealed the device used to make the online order was the offender's mobile telephone.
While the sale was in the victim's name, police said, it was Isles's mobile phone and email address that were listed as contacts.
The shoes had not yet been shipped so Platypus Shoes were able to cancel the order as soon as the victim made contact.
Further police investigations were able to confirm that Isles to be "in control" of the phone at the time.
