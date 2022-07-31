The Bandits' confidence continues to grow in the NBL1 East women's competition following a 90-79 win against Canberra at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday.
Unique Thompson and Ai Yamada are emerging as an unstoppable duo for the border side, with Thompson finishing the game with 33 points and 18 rebounds, while Yamada had 30 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.
"Ai made some huge shots for us and made some great passes," coach Matt Paps said.
"It was a tough win.
"With Canberra sitting in seventh place, they're fighting to make finals, so they have everything to lose and they played that way, they were tough.
"I thought we were much better defensively and we fought them into a lot of tough shots.
"I thought it was a pretty high quality game."
Amelia Hassett added 17 points to the Bandits' tally, while Brodie-Theodore shot seven points.
The score is now level against the Nationals, with the ACT side getting the better of the Bandits on their home court back in round six.
It's one of only two losses the Bandits have suffered since joining the NBL1 East competition, with Lauren Jackson absent for both.
But with the side having now won it's last two clashes with Jackson fulfilling her Opals commitments, Paps admitted the side has belief and confidence that they can rise to any challenge.
"One of our losses was obviously the first game of the year, so we were a little bit under ready," Paps said.
"In both of those games we had one bad quarter that cost us.
"We've evolved a lot since then and the players have grown.
"We're proving that we're more than just one player and we can score from anywhere, we just need to clean up our defence.
"The confidence is there from the wins that we've had, both with and without Lauren."
Players wound back the clock for Heritage round, with players wearing the 2012 championship colours to celebrate 10 years since the men's side won the SEABL title.
"It was great to see the 2012 championship team there supporting both teams," Paps said.
"Everyone was excited to be in the championship colours and it's always good to remember and respect the past of the club."
The Bandits will now prepare for their last double header road trip for the season as they await to meet Sutherland Sharks and Illawarra Hawks for the second time.
Following that, the club will play its final home game against Hill Hornets.
The women's side still sits in top spot on the ladder.
