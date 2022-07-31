The Bandits put Canberra to the test in Albury on Saturday night as they forced the ladder leaders into overtime.
Claiming a 10 point lead after coming back from 16 points down, the Bandits were just unable to hold on as the Gunners snagged the win by six-points.
Advertisement
The home side's five starting players all hit double figures, with Hamish Warden leading the way with 23 points.
Despite another loss, coach Haydn Kirkwood said the side will still take confidence from the way they were able to perform against the NBL1 men's top side.
"I've always had the belief that on any night we'd be able beat any team in the league," Kirkwood said.
"Coming up against the top side and taking them to overtime, that just proves the quality of players we have.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"We just lack that bit of consistency."
The side also used the clash as a time to reflect on the club's past, as players from the 2012 men's championship team were welcomed onto the court before the clash.
"A lot of the boys still stay in contact with them," Kirkwood said.
"It was good to see them there and they provide plenty of support for us."
The Bandits have now lost their last six matches, as a clash with the Sharks looms next.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.