The Border Mail

Bandits defeated by Canberra Gunners in NBL1 East men's clash

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 31 2022 - 4:15am, first published 4:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLOSE: Hamish Warden scored 23 points in the Albury-Wodonga Bandits' heritage round clash against Canberra at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday.

The Bandits put Canberra to the test in Albury on Saturday night as they forced the ladder leaders into overtime.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.