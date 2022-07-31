Chase accused close to sentence over alleged ramming of cop car following pursuit

A man accused of ramming a police car in Lavington after a 360-kilometre, two-day manhunt is expected to be committed for sentence later this month.
The matters involving Jaydon Mark Moon, also known as Doran, will return to Albury Local Court on August 23.
Advertisement
Defence lawyer David Barron told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that it was that date that Moon, 26, would be committed.
IN OTHER NEWS:
His matters would then go before the District Court in Albury for the setting of a sentencing date.
Moon made a brief appearance in court, via a video link to jail, where he continues to be held bail refused, at the tail-end of the mention before Ms McLaughlin.
At a previous recent mention, a Director of Public Prosecutions representative indicated that Moon would plead-up on all charges, with an agreed set of facts to then be compiled.
Moon is facing at least three separate sets of charges, along with allegations from Victoria, over the incidents from April, 2021.
Charges against the Wodonga man include predatory driving, police pursuit, drug possession and using an offensive weapon to avoid arrest.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.