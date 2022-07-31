The Border Mail
Lavington incident from early 2021 set to go before District Court for sentencing

By Albury Court
Updated July 31 2022 - 6:04am, first published 6:00am
Chase accused close to sentence over alleged ramming of cop car following pursuit

A man accused of ramming a police car in Lavington after a 360-kilometre, two-day manhunt is expected to be committed for sentence later this month.

