Moira Council is celebrating the success of its Dollar Discovery Weekend after at least 1,400 Dollar Discovery offers were accepted.
Over July 23 - 24, residents enjoyed one dollar deals from various Moira businesses in a bid to stimulate tourism and the local economy.
Mayor Libro Mustica said he was amazed at the number of residents taking advantage of the initiative.
"This weekend was a fantastic chance to explore our own backyard while supporting local businesses," he said.
"Council's Visiting Friends and Relatives campaign is vital to local and regional tourism with statistics showing that more than 30 per cent of our domestic day and overnight visitors come to our shire because they have family and friends living locally, so it is vital we invest in positive promotions and initiatives to grow that number.
"It is also a great opportunity to have fun experiences, catch up with family and friends, and get out and about our beautiful part of Sun Country on the Murray."
The event runs annually.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
